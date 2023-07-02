Wander Franco -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273.

Franco has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.2% of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Franco has driven in a run in 28 games this year (35.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (34 of 79), with two or more runs 11 times (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .297 AVG .273 .359 OBP .333 .515 SLG .407 22 XBH 12 6 HR 3 27 RBI 15 22/16 K/BB 22/13 12 SB 14

Mariners Pitching Rankings