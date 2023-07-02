The Tampa Bay Rays, including Vidal Brujan (batting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .216 with two doubles and two walks.

In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), Brujan has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Brujan has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in six of 18 games so far this year.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .292 AVG .148 .320 OBP .207 .333 SLG .185 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 0

