Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Vidal Brujan (batting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is batting .216 with two doubles and two walks.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), Brujan has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Brujan has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in six of 18 games so far this year.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.292
|AVG
|.148
|.320
|OBP
|.207
|.333
|SLG
|.185
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 83 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (5-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
