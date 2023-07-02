Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .215.
- Walls has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in 18 games this year (28.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.184
|AVG
|.241
|.304
|OBP
|.323
|.265
|SLG
|.474
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|19
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
