Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (39-42) will clash with Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (5-6, 2.86 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 28 out of the 53 games, or 52.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 23-20 record (winning 53.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rays have come away with four wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rays have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+275) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+333) Wander Franco 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +475 2nd 1st Win AL East -549 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.