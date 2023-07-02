Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rays have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rays have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 contests (two of those games had a spread).

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 1-2 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 49 of its 86 chances.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 9-6-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 23-19 25-14 32-15 45-25 12-4

