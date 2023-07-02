Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) and Seattle Mariners (39-42) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 2.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58 ERA).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rays have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rays have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (482 total, 5.6 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.66 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule