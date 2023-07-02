Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%) Margot has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .235 AVG .286 .299 OBP .336 .357 SLG .398 7 XBH 9 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings