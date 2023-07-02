Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- hitting .293 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 65.7% of his games this year (44 of 67), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (44.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.288
|AVG
|.285
|.313
|OBP
|.343
|.459
|SLG
|.546
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|27/4
|K/BB
|39/12
|7
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (5-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.