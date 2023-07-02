Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%) Siri has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.5%).
- In 16 games this season, he has homered (30.8%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), with two or more RBI 10 times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.258
|AVG
|.195
|.320
|OBP
|.236
|.548
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|32/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
