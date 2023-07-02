The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .261.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), with more than one RBI seven times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .252 AVG .270 .353 OBP .383 .487 SLG .468 12 XBH 15 8 HR 5 31 RBI 20 23/15 K/BB 27/16 0 SB 0

