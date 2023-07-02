Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Harold Ramirez (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .290.
- In 61.9% of his 63 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 28 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.286
|AVG
|.294
|.344
|OBP
|.318
|.571
|SLG
|.343
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|32/10
|K/BB
|17/4
|3
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (5-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks 11th, 1.060 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
