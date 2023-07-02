Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .224 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.203
|AVG
|.246
|.235
|OBP
|.288
|.391
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (5-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
