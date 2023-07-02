Francisco Mejia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .224 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Mejia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .203 AVG .246 .235 OBP .288 .391 SLG .361 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings