Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.264
|AVG
|.209
|.287
|OBP
|.229
|.484
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|26/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks 11th, 1.060 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
