On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .236 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (41.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .264 AVG .209 .287 OBP .229 .484 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 26/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings