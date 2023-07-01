Zyon McCollum is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Zyon McCollum Injury Status

McCollum is currently not on the injury report.

Zyon McCollum 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Zyon McCollum 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

