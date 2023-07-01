In Week 17 of the 2023 season, YaYa Diaby and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Diaby's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

YaYa Diaby Injury Status

Diaby is currently listed as active.

Is Diaby your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

YaYa Diaby 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 31 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Diaby and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

YaYa Diaby 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Titans 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @49ers 2.0 3.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Panthers 1.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.5 2.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.