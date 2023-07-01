On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 85 hits and an OBP of .403 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (35.7%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (17.1%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).

He has scored in 40 of 70 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .341 AVG .290 .421 OBP .384 .536 SLG .481 13 XBH 15 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 25/18 K/BB 23/18 0 SB 0

