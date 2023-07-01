The 2023 season kicks off for William Gholston when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

William Gholston Injury Status

Gholston is currently not on the injury report.

Is Gholston your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

William Gholston 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 50 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Gholston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William Gholston 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Panthers 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.