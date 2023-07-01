On Saturday, Wander Franco (batting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games this season (54 of 78), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (34.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.1%).

In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .297 AVG .272 .359 OBP .329 .515 SLG .408 22 XBH 12 6 HR 3 27 RBI 14 22/16 K/BB 22/12 12 SB 14

Mariners Pitching Rankings