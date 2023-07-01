The 2023 season win total established for the UCF Knights, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

UCF Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -170 +145 63%

Knights' 2022 Performance

UCF ranked 70th in total defense last year (380.6 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in FBS with 469.2 total yards per game.

UCF averaged 241.2 passing yards per game on offense last year (57th in FBS), and it allowed 221.9 passing yards per game (59th) on the other side of the ball.

UCF had five wins at home last season and four away.

When underdogs the Knights picked up just one win (1-2). As favorites they went 8-3.

UCF's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats John Rhys Plumlee QB 2,586 YDS (63.0%) / 14 TD / 8 INT

848 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 60.6 RUSH YPG Isaiah Bowser RB 808 YDS / 16 TD / 57.7 YPG / 3.9 YPC

14 REC / 185 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.2 REC YPG RJ Harvey RB 796 YDS / 5 TD / 56.9 YPG / 6.7 YPC

22 REC / 215 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG Ryan O'Keefe WR 73 REC / 725 YDS / 5 TD / 55.8 YPG Jason Johnson LB 112 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Tre'mon Morris-Brash DL 51 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Josh Celiscar DL 51 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Ricky Barber DL 48 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Knights' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Knights will be facing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

UCF will face the eighth-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (16).

In 2023, UCF will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

UCF 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Kent State August 31 - - 2 @ Boise State September 9 - - 3 Villanova September 16 - - 4 @ Kansas State September 23 - - 5 Baylor September 30 - - 6 @ Kansas October 7 - - 8 @ Oklahoma October 21 - - 9 West Virginia October 28 - - 10 @ Cincinnati November 4 - - 11 Oklahoma State November 11 - - 12 @ Texas Tech November 18 - - 13 Houston November 25 - -

