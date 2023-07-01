The UCF Knights rank seventh in the Big 12, with +2500 odds to claim the conference title in 2023. They also have +35000 odds to win the CFP National Championship. See the article below for more details on the team's futures championship odds.

UCF Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

UCF 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, UCF will be playing the 29th-ranked schedule this season. The Knights will hit the gridiron for nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that collected nine or more victories and zero squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Kent State August 31 1 - @ Boise State September 9 2 - Villanova September 16 3 - @ Kansas State September 23 4 - Baylor September 30 5 - @ Kansas October 7 6 - @ Oklahoma October 21 8 - West Virginia October 28 9 - @ Cincinnati November 4 10 - Oklahoma State November 11 11 - @ Texas Tech November 18 12 - Houston November 25 13 -

