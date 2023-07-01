In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Trey Palmer and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Palmer's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Trey Palmer Injury Status

Palmer is currently not listed as injured.

Trey Palmer 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 2 REC, 8 YDS, 1 TD

Trey Palmer Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Palmer posted 6.8 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on three targets for eight yards and one TD.

Other Buccaneers Players

Trey Palmer 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1

