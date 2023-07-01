Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .218 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Walls will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last outings.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Walls has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (28 of 63), with two or more runs eight times (12.7%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.184
|AVG
|.248
|.304
|OBP
|.331
|.265
|SLG
|.487
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|19
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby (6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
