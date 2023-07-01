The South Florida Bulls have +5000 odds to win the AAC title in 2023, which ranks them 10th in the conference. Check out the info below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

South Florida American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

South Florida 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, using its opponents' combined win total last season, South Florida will face the 93rd-ranked schedule this year. In 2023, the Bulls' schedule will feature games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that had nine or more wins and games against squads that registered three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Western Kentucky September 2 1 - Florida A&M September 9 2 - Alabama September 16 3 - Rice September 23 4 - @ Navy September 30 5 - @ UAB October 7 6 - Florida Atlantic October 14 7 - @ UConn October 21 8 - @ Memphis November 4 10 - Temple November 11 11 - @ UTSA November 17 12 - Charlotte November 25 13 -

