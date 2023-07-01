Shaquil Barrett is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Minnesota Vikings in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Shaquil Barrett Injury Status

Barrett is currently not on the injured list.

Shaquil Barrett 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 31 Tackles (6 for loss), 3 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Shaquil Barrett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 2 2 5 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0 0 4 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 0 0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 3 4 0 0

