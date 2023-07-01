The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Ryan Neal and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ryan Neal Injury Status

Neal is currently not listed as injured.

Ryan Neal 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 66 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Ryan Neal 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 1 4 Week 8 Giants 0.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0

