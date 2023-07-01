Russell Gage: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Russell Gage and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Russell Gage Injury Status
Gage is currently not on the injury report.
Russell Gage 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|70 TAR, 51 REC, 426 YDS, 5 TD
Russell Gage Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|72.60
|185
|58
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|71.42
|214
|80
|2023 ADP
|-
|299
|101
Other Buccaneers Players
Russell Gage 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Saints
|6
|5
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|13
|12
|87
|1
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Falcons
|6
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|5
|4
|39
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|2
|2
|12
|1
|Week 15
|Bengals
|12
|8
|59
|2
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|6
|5
|65
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|3
|3
|33
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|6
|3
|15
|1
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|8
|2
|10
|0
