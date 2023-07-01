Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in MLB play with 128 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is second in baseball, slugging .463.

The Rays' .265 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (479 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rays rank third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.201).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Glasnow has registered one quality start this year.

Glasnow enters the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton

