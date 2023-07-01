Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners will try to take down Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have a 51-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.8% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 50-17 record (winning 74.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In the 85 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-33-4).

The Rays have gone 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 23-18 25-13 32-15 45-24 12-4

