Randy Arozarena -- batting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .288.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 31 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 41 of 80 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .298 AVG .278 .429 OBP .371 .539 SLG .431 15 XBH 10 9 HR 6 34 RBI 23 33/24 K/BB 48/21 6 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings