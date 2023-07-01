Rachaad White's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Rachaad White Injury Status

White is currently listed as active.

Rachaad White 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 129 CAR, 481 YDS (3.7 YPC), 1 TD 58 TAR, 50 REC, 290 YDS, 2 TD

Rachaad White Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 89.10 153 40 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 148.14 70 26 2023 ADP - 71 29

Rachaad White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 6 14 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Saints 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 6 1 5 50 0 Week 5 Falcons 5 14 0 3 28 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4 12 0 3 11 0 Week 7 @Panthers 6 24 0 1 8 0 Week 8 Ravens 4 19 0 3 24 0 Week 9 Rams 8 27 0 3 7 0 Week 10 Seahawks 22 105 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 14 64 0 9 45 0 Week 13 Saints 9 28 0 6 41 1 Week 14 @49ers 13 56 0 5 21 0 Week 15 Bengals 11 38 0 1 5 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 7 36 0 4 17 1 Week 17 Panthers 11 22 0 5 26 0 Week 18 @Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 7 41 0 4 36 0

