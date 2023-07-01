Rachaad White: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Rachaad White's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Rachaad White Injury Status
White is currently listed as active.
Is White your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Rachaad White NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Rachaad White 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|129 CAR, 481 YDS (3.7 YPC), 1 TD
|58 TAR, 50 REC, 290 YDS, 2 TD
Rep White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rachaad White Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|89.10
|153
|40
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|148.14
|70
|26
|2023 ADP
|-
|71
|29
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rachaad White 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|6
|14
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Saints
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|3
|6
|1
|5
|50
|0
|Week 5
|Falcons
|5
|14
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|4
|12
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|6
|24
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|4
|19
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|8
|27
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|22
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|14
|64
|0
|9
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|9
|28
|0
|6
|41
|1
|Week 14
|@49ers
|13
|56
|0
|5
|21
|0
|Week 15
|Bengals
|11
|38
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|7
|36
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 17
|Panthers
|11
|22
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|7
|41
|0
|4
|36
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.