At +15000, Rachaad White is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 61st-best in the league.

Rachaad White 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Rachaad White Insights

Last year White rushed for 481 yards on 129 carries (28.3 yards per game) with one touchdown. White collected 17.1 receiving yards per game, with 50 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers ran 66.1% passing plays and 33.9% running plays last season. They were 25th in the league in scoring.

Tampa Bay was a bottom-five run offense last season, ranking worst with 76.9 rushing yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 15th in the NFL (120.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

