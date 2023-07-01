Nikita Kucherov is +550 to win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer. For more stats and info on this Tampa Bay Lightning player, scroll down.

Nikita Kucherov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)

MVP Odds: +375 (2nd in NHL)

Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 20:59 692:58 Goals 0.7 22 (3rd) Assists 1 32 (2nd) Points 1.6 54 (1st) Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.8 28 Giveaways 1.4 46 Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Nikita Kucherov's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

