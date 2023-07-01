Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Nikita Kucherov is +550 to win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer. For more stats and info on this Tampa Bay Lightning player, scroll down.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nikita Kucherov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +375 (2nd in NHL)
Think Nikita Kucherov will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|20:59
|692:58
|Goals
|0.7
|22 (3rd)
|Assists
|1
|32 (2nd)
|Points
|1.6
|54 (1st)
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|0.8
|28
|Giveaways
|1.4
|46
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|8
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Nikita Kucherov's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.