Might the Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +8000.

Mikhail Sergachev's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +8000 (15th in NHL)

Mikhail Sergachev 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 33
Time on Ice 22:55 756:34
Goals 0.1 2
Assists 0.5 17
Points 0.6 19
Hits 0.9 30
Takeaways 0.2 7
Giveaways 0.5 18
Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Mikhail Sergachev's Next Game

