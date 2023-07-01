The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mike Evans when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Mike Evans Injury Status

Evans is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Mike Evans NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Mike Evans 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 127 TAR, 77 REC, 1,124 YDS, 6 TD

Mike Evans Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 148.40 66 16 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 132.36 86 21 2023 ADP - 77 31

Mike Evans 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 7 5 71 1 Week 2 @Saints 4 3 61 0 Week 4 Chiefs 10 8 103 2 Week 5 Falcons 8 4 81 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4 4 42 0 Week 7 @Panthers 15 9 96 0 Week 8 Ravens 11 6 123 0 Week 9 Rams 11 5 40 0 Week 10 Seahawks 6 5 54 0 Week 12 @Browns 9 2 31 0 Week 13 Saints 4 4 59 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 4 44 0 Week 15 Bengals 9 5 83 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 8 3 29 0 Week 17 Panthers 12 10 207 3 Wild Card Cowboys 11 6 74 0

