The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .280 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), with more than one hit 16 times (25.8%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in 21 games this season (33.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.4%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .241 AVG .311 .344 OBP .378 .518 SLG .623 13 XBH 15 4 HR 9 13 RBI 18 34/7 K/BB 32/8 6 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings