Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .280 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (36 of 62), with more than one hit 16 times (25.8%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in 21 games this season (33.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.4%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.241
|AVG
|.311
|.344
|OBP
|.378
|.518
|SLG
|.623
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|9
|13
|RBI
|18
|34/7
|K/BB
|32/8
|6
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 17th, 1.074 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
