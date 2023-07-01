The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Logan Hall and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a bout against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Logan Hall Injury Status

Hall is currently listed as active.

Logan Hall 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Logan Hall 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Packers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 1.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

