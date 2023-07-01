Lavonte David's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Lavonte David Injury Status

David is currently not on the injury report.

Lavonte David 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 124 Tackles (10 for loss), 3 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Lavonte David 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 0 1 6 0 1 Week 2 @Saints 1 0 6 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0 0 7 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0 0 10 0 1 Week 5 Falcons 0 0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0 1 12 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0 0 8 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 0 0 6 0 1 Week 9 Rams 0 1 3 0 1 Week 10 Seahawks 0 0 7 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0 1 8 0 0 Week 13 Saints 1 2 12 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0 1 5 0 0 Week 15 Bengals 1 0 8 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 0 1 10 0 1 Week 17 Panthers 0 1 8 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0 1 3 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0 0 14 0 0

