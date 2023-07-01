Lavonte David: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Lavonte David's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Lavonte David Injury Status
David is currently not on the injury report.
Lavonte David 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|124 Tackles (10 for loss), 3 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.
Lavonte David 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Saints
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Falcons
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Rams
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Bengals
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Panthers
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
