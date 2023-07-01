Kyle Trask: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Kyle Trask and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a tilt against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kyle Trask Injury Status
Trask is currently not on the injury report.
Kyle Trask 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|3-for-9 (33.3%), 23 YDS (2.6 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT
|0 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Kyle Trask Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|0.92
|546
|69
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|41.75
|277
|33
|2023 ADP
|-
|554
|60
Other Buccaneers Players
Kyle Trask 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|3
|9
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
