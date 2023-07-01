The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Kyle Trask and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening the year with a tilt against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Kyle Trask Injury Status

Trask is currently not on the injury report.

Kyle Trask 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 3-for-9 (33.3%), 23 YDS (2.6 YPA), 0 TD, 0 INT 0 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Kyle Trask Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 0.92 546 69 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 41.75 277 33 2023 ADP - 554 60

Other Buccaneers Players

Kyle Trask 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 18 @Falcons 3 9 23 0 0 0 0 0

