Ko Kieft: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Ko Kieft when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Ko Kieft Injury Status
Kieft is currently listed as active.
Ko Kieft 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|10 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD
Ko Kieft Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|14.00
|397
|71
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|15.21
|431
|74
|2023 ADP
|-
|667
|106
Other Buccaneers Players
Ko Kieft 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Week 13
|Saints
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|1
|0
|0
|0
