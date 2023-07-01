The 2023 season kicks off for Ko Kieft when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ko Kieft Injury Status

Kieft is currently listed as active.

Is Kieft your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Ko Kieft 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 10 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Kieft and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ko Kieft Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 14.00 397 71 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.21 431 74 2023 ADP - 667 106

Other Buccaneers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ko Kieft 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 19 0 Week 7 @Panthers 1 1 18 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Browns 1 1 5 1 Week 13 Saints 2 1 12 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 1 11 0 Week 17 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.