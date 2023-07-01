Ke'Shawn Vaughn's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Injury Status

Vaughn is currently listed as active.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 17 CAR, 53 YDS (3.1 YPC), 0 TD 4 TAR, 3 REC, 19 YDS, 0 TD

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 7.20 448 102 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.65 308 84 2023 ADP - 635 142

Other Buccaneers Players

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 9 Rams 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Seahawks 2 2 0 1 11 0 Week 12 @Browns 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 8 26 0 2 8 0

