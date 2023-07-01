K.J. Britt: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for K.J. Britt when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
K.J. Britt Injury Status
Britt is currently not on the injury report.
Is Britt your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
K.J. Britt 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Britt and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Buccaneers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
K.J. Britt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.