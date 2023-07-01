The 2023 campaign kicks off for K.J. Britt when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

K.J. Britt Injury Status

Britt is currently not on the injury report.

K.J. Britt 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

K.J. Britt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

