Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .442 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- Lowe is batting .409 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this season (42.4%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.288
|AVG
|.291
|.313
|OBP
|.345
|.459
|SLG
|.559
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|27/4
|K/BB
|37/11
|7
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby (6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 17th, 1.074 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.