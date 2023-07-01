Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .233 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has had a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (31.4%, and 8.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 24 games this season (47.1%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .258 AVG .203 .320 OBP .244 .548 SLG .570 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 32/9 K/BB 29/5 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings