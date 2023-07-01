John Wolford: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
John Wolford and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. All of Wolford's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.
Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
John Wolford Injury Status
Wolford is currently not listed as injured.
Is Wolford your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
John Wolford 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|38-for-62 (61.3%), 390 YDS (6.3 YPA), 1 TD, 3 INT
|8 CAR, 32 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Wolford and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
John Wolford Fantasy Insights
Other Buccaneers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
John Wolford 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|24
|36
|212
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|14
|26
|178
|0
|2
|5
|29
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.