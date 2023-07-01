Looking at odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Jimmy Butler DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

MVP Odds: +20000 (19th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

+20000 (19th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000) Clutch Player Odds: +8000 (20th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

Jimmy Butler 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Points 21.5 495 Rebounds 5.2 119 Assists 4.6 106 Steals 1.1 25 Blocks 0.4 9 FG% 46.2% 154-for-333 3P% 37.7% 20-for-53

Jimmy Butler's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

