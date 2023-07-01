Jaime Jaquez of the Miami Heat is +2500 to take home the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Jaquez.

Jaime Jaquez ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +2500 (3rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)

Jaime Jaquez 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Points 12.9 361 Rebounds 3.6 101 Assists 2.6 74 Steals 1.0 28 Blocks 0.3 8 FG% 50.5% 141-for-279 3P% 37.3% 31-for-83

Jaime Jaquez's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

