Isaac Paredes and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .261.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 41 of 74 games this season (55.4%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (14.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Paredes has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 29 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .252 AVG .270 .353 OBP .383 .487 SLG .468 12 XBH 15 8 HR 5 31 RBI 20 23/15 K/BB 27/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings