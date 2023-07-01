Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 41 of 74 games this season (55.4%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (14.9%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Paredes has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 29 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.252
|AVG
|.270
|.353
|OBP
|.383
|.487
|SLG
|.468
|12
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|20
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
