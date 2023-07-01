Harold Ramirez -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .295.
  • Ramirez has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 27
.286 AVG .306
.344 OBP .330
.571 SLG .357
17 XBH 3
8 HR 1
24 RBI 11
32/10 K/BB 16/4
3 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 82 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.