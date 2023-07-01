Harold Ramirez -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .295.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), with two or more RBI 10 times (16.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .286 AVG .306 .344 OBP .330 .571 SLG .357 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 32/10 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings