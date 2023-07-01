Greg Gaines: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Greg Gaines' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Greg Gaines Injury Status
Gaines is currently not on the injured list.
Greg Gaines 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|36 Tackles (6 for loss), 4 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Greg Gaines 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Bills
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
