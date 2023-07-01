Greg Gaines' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Greg Gaines Injury Status

Gaines is currently not on the injured list.

Greg Gaines 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (6 for loss), 4 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Greg Gaines 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0 0 2 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0 0 1 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 1 3 0 0 Week 8 49ers 1 1 3 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 2 2 2 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0 0 3 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0 0 2 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0 0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 1 2 6 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0 0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0 0 1 0 0

