The 2023 win total set for the Florida International Panthers, three, indicates it's going to be a very poor season.

Florida International Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3 -145 +120 59.2%

Panthers' 2022 Performance

With 322.5 yards of total offense per game (15th-worst) and 451.9 yards allowed per game on defense (12th-worst), Florida International played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.

Despite having a bottom-25 pass defense last season that ranked 23rd-worst in FBS (260.2 passing yards allowed per game), Florida International put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 85th in FBS by putting up 218.8 passing yards per game.

FIU won just two games at home last year and two on the road.

As favorites, the Panthers went undefeated (1-0). As underdogs, they were 3-8.

Florida International's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Grayson James QB 1,962 YDS (58.4%) / 11 TD / 11 INT

223 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 18.6 RUSH YPG Lexington Joseph RB 536 YDS / 5 TD / 44.7 YPG / 4.9 YPC

29 REC / 169 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG Tyrese Chambers WR 51 REC / 544 YDS / 4 TD / 45.3 YPG Kris Mitchell WR 24 REC / 352 YDS / 4 TD / 29.3 YPG Demetrius Hill DB 65 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Gaethan Bernadel LB 60 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Donovan Manuel LB 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Shaun Peterson Jr. RB 21 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

Panthers' Strength of Schedule

The Panthers will face the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (56).

Florida International will face the 105th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year (30).

In 2023, Florida International will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

Florida International 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Louisiana Tech August 26 - - 1 Maine September 2 - - 2 North Texas September 9 - - 3 @ UConn September 16 - - 4 Liberty September 23 - - 6 @ New Mexico State October 4 - - 7 UTEP October 11 - - 8 @ Sam Houston October 18 - - 9 Jacksonville State October 25 - - 11 @ Middle Tennessee November 11 - - 12 @ Arkansas November 18 - - 13 Western Kentucky November 25 - -

